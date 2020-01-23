Optimum Investment Advisors Acquires 400 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 52,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 153,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVO. Barclays upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.65.

Shares of NVO opened at $61.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.71. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $62.69.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 75.48% and a net margin of 32.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

