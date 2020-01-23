Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ooma, Inc. provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home and mobile users. The Company’s products include Ooma Office for small businesses, Business Promoter, Ooma Telo for home, Ooma end-point devices, Ooma Premier Service for Telo, Talkatone Application as well as caller identification, call-waiting and voice mail services. Ooma, Inc. is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Ooma from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.90.

Shares of NYSE OOMA opened at $13.66 on Thursday. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $304.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.22. Ooma had a negative net margin of 13.73% and a negative return on equity of 48.71%. The business had revenue of $39.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Ooma news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 5,945 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $83,111.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,483.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 5,038 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $64,889.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,582 shares of company stock worth $181,476. 10.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ooma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Ooma by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ooma by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ooma by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

