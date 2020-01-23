Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $44.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ONTO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

ONTO traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $38.78. The stock had a trading volume of 955 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,807. Onto Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.17.

Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $866,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 667,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,275.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $3,200,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 628,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,141,763.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,168 shares of company stock worth $4,073,439 in the last quarter.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

