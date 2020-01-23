Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

ONCY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $6.80 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 16th.

Shares of ONCY stock opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $6.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $114.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 3.01.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. Equities research analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 408,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 2.01% of Oncolytics Biotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

