Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.09

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.09 and traded as high as $28.49. Old Point Financial shares last traded at $28.49, with a volume of 733 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Old Point Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $147.89 million, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.16.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPOF. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Old Point Financial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Old Point Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual, retail, and commercial customers. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

