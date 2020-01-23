Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Old National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Old National Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 38.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Old National Bancorp to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.

NASDAQ ONB opened at $18.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.99. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $18.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.60.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $196.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens cut shares of Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Old National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

