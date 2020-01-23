Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.83

Shares of Obsidian Energy Ltd (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.83 and traded as high as $0.94. Obsidian Energy shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 1,460 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Obsidian Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.94.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 3.26.

Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.20 million during the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a negative net margin of 93.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Obsidian Energy stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Obsidian Energy Ltd (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 120,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Obsidian Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. It holds interests in the Alberta Viking, Cardium, Deep Basin, and Peace River areas. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

