O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.47

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.47 and traded as high as $1.64. O2Micro International shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 116 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of O2Micro International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 4.88.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. O2Micro International had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.14%. Analysts expect that O2Micro International Limited will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in O2Micro International by 1.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,684,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in O2Micro International by 5.3% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 939,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 47,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in O2Micro International by 94.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. 37.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

