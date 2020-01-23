NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Announces Earnings Results

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 56.32% and a return on equity of 16.61%.

Shares of NVEC traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.78. 976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,500. The firm has a market cap of $346.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.01. NVE has a 12-month low of $60.98 and a 12-month high of $104.30.

NVEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of NVE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

