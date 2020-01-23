Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.97 and last traded at $38.05, 803,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 78% from the average session volume of 450,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.30.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson set a $42.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, insider Foulis Greg 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 499.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 38,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 32,289 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 28,996 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,373,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

