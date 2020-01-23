NRG Energy Inc (NRG) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 31st

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

NRG Energy has a payout ratio of 2.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NRG Energy to earn $5.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.1%.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,950. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.94. NRG Energy has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $43.66.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). NRG Energy had a net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.61%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brian Curci sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $698,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,250.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $528,996.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,333.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,372 shares of company stock worth $7,161,481 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NRG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.