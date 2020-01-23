Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Brookmont Capital Management

Brookmont Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the period. Novartis makes up about 2.0% of Brookmont Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Novartis by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 22.5% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.9% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.7% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.34.

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,656,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $219.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.38. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.70 and a fifty-two week high of $96.06.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 24.43%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.