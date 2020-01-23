NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NG traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.21. 370,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422,561. NovaGold Resources has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $9.21.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 62,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $447,193.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,564.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 64,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $460,612.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,880 shares in the company, valued at $926,647.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 448,582 shares of company stock worth $3,181,286.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

