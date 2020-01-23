Novacoin (NVC) Market Capitalization Tops $755,494.00

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Novacoin has a total market capitalization of $755,494.00 and $895.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Novacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00003760 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Novacoin has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00053589 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00072995 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,604.69 or 1.00147994 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031743 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001621 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Novacoin

NVC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Novacoin Coin Trading

Novacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

