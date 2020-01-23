Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Cut to $102.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $112.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NTRS. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.15.

NTRS traded down $1.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.15. 15,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,689. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.39. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $83.95 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 18,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $1,936,883.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total value of $1,407,048.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,280 shares of company stock valued at $7,207,481 over the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 252.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

