North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.68

Shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.68 and traded as high as $5.78. North European Oil Royalty Trust shares last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 17,298 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.29. The firm has a market cap of $52.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.46.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 8,327.43% and a net margin of 90.83%. The business had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. Halsey Associates Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 90,432 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Halsey Associates Inc. CT owned approximately 0.98% of North European Oil Royalty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT)

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It holds rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

