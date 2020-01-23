North American Income Trust PLC (LON:NAIT) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.80 Per Share

North American Income Trust PLC (LON:NAIT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from North American Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON NAIT traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 307.50 ($4.04). 174,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 296.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 299.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.04 million and a P/E ratio of 10.71. North American Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 2.79 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,505 ($19.80).
About North American Income Trust
