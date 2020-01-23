North American Income Trust PLC (LON:NAIT) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.80 Per Share

North American Income Trust PLC (LON:NAIT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from North American Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON NAIT traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 307.50 ($4.04). 174,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 296.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 299.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.04 million and a P/E ratio of 10.71. North American Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 2.79 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,505 ($19.80).

About North American Income Trust

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

