Norris Perne & French LLP MI Trims Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lowered its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 203,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,717,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 66,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period.

DVY stock opened at $106.90 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $92.52 and a 12-month high of $107.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.91.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

