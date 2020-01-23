Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 34 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPY. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock opened at $331.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $322.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.79. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $260.66 and a one year high of $332.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

