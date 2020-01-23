Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $171.82

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $171.82 and last traded at $171.82, with a volume of 9777 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.34.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Nordson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $149.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79. Nordson had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $585.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

In other news, Director Ginger M. Jones bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $165.95 per share, for a total transaction of $165,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,722.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 3,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total transaction of $495,895.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,958 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,931.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,592 shares of company stock worth $6,641,512 over the last 90 days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,990,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,194,000 after purchasing an additional 262,385 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Nordson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,285,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,863,000 after purchasing an additional 19,361 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 15,587.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,116,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,308 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 7.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 673,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,216,000 after purchasing an additional 45,785 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 32.7% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 236,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,563,000 after acquiring an additional 58,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

