Nike (NYSE:NKE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

Nike (NYSE:NKE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a $114.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.47% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Nike in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.25.

Shares of Nike stock traded down $1.29 on Tuesday, reaching $103.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,307,468. The company has a market capitalization of $162.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. Nike has a 52-week low of $77.07 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nike will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total value of $1,527,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 477,916 shares of company stock worth $46,659,474 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,360,079,000 after buying an additional 1,883,150 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,265,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $494,555,000 after buying an additional 188,451 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,797,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $450,616,000 after buying an additional 45,829 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,874,539 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $269,977,000 after buying an additional 477,518 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,360,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $221,604,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

