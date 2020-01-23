Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Stake Reduced by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,451 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 38.8% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in Nike by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 101,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,298 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its position in Nike by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nike in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Nike in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,307,468. The stock has a market cap of $162.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $77.07 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.36%.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,916 shares of company stock valued at $46,659,474 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Nike from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.25.

Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

