Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,845 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Nike by 38.8% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nike by 12.6% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 101,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,489,000 after buying an additional 11,298 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Nike by 8.9% during the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nike during the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Nike during the third quarter worth $144,000. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.47 on Thursday, reaching $103.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,499,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,307,468. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $77.07 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $162.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.54.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Nike from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nike from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Nike from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

In related news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,916 shares of company stock worth $46,659,474 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

