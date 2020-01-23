NightFood (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Shares Down 7.5%

NightFood Hldg Inc (OTCMKTS:NGTF)’s share price fell 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.21, 193,889 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 59% from the average session volume of 121,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.33.

NightFood Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NGTF)

NightFood Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, NightFood, Inc, manufactures, markets, and distributes snack products for evening consumption in the United States. It provides nutrition bars through online commerce, as well as traditional retail distribution. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Tarrytown, New York.

