NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 11,610 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 58.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,610 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Bank of America downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSX opened at $101.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $80.24 and a 52 week high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

