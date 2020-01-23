NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $827,000 Stock Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000.

IGV stock opened at $250.72 on Thursday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.00.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

