NEXT Financial Group Inc Decreases Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 27,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $111.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.54. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.57 and a twelve month high of $114.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.1564 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

