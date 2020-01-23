NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys Shares of 73,212 TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 73,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 201.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 34,221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 7.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,630,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,848,000 after acquiring an additional 841,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 62.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,759,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,654,000 after acquiring an additional 674,044 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $17.75 on Thursday. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average is $15.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $551.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

TGNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of TEGNA to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

