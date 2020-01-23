NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.18% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NXRT. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.19.

Shares of NXRT opened at $48.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.02.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $4.34. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 63.01% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $46.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.78 million. Equities research analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 20,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after buying an additional 69,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

