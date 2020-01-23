Newfoundland Capital Management Buys New Holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP)

Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Ultrapar Participacoes accounts for 0.0% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 406,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 21,840 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participacoes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 1,075.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,185,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after buying an additional 1,084,221 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participacoes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,951,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,192,000 after buying an additional 20,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UGP shares. Bank of America upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Banco Santander upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Santander upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.77.

Shares of NYSE:UGP traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.62. The stock had a trading volume of 56,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,062. Ultrapar Participacoes SA has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average is $5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultrapar Participacoes had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Ultrapar Participacoes SA will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultrapar Participacoes Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

