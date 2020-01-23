New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.90.

NRZ has been the topic of several research reports. Argus initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NRZ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,198,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,680,988. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.45. New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $17.34.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $202.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.21 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.03%.

In related news, Director Robert Mcginnis acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.73 per share, with a total value of $70,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,352.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 62.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after acquiring an additional 299,097 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 84,355 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,136,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,882,000 after acquiring an additional 36,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 19.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

