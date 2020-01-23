NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NetSol Technologies is a multinational provider of enterprise software and IT services to the financial services industry. NetSol helps clients to identify, evaluate and implement technology solutions to meet their strategic business challenges and maximize their bottom line. By utilizing its worldwide resources, NetSol delivers high-quality, cost-effective equipment and vehicle finance portfolio management solutions. The Company also delivers managed IT services ranging from consulting and application development to systems integration and development outsourcing. NetSol’s commitment to quality is demonstrated by its achievement of both ISO 9001 and SEI (Software Engineering Institute) CMMi (Capability Maturity Model) Level 5 assessment, a distinction shared by only 94 companies worldwide. The Company’s clients include global automakers, financial institutions, technology companies and governmental agencies. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NTWK. ValuEngine cut shares of NetSol Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of NetSol Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NTWK stock opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. NetSol Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.48.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.31). NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $13.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetSol Technologies will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTWK. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 692.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 43,988 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,993 shares during the period. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine.

