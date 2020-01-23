Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Rating Reiterated by Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $425.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NFLX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Netflix from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Netflix from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $377.58.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $23.60 on Wednesday, hitting $349.60. The company had a trading volume of 18,163,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,937,732. Netflix has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $385.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $324.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.65, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $17,011,172.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,516 shares in the company, valued at $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 64.9% during the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 100.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

