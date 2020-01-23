Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $402.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Netflix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $377.58.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $23.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $349.60. 18,163,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,937,732. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.89. The stock has a market cap of $153.07 billion, a PE ratio of 84.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $385.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 64.9% in the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 100.0% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

