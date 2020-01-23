NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given “Buy” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NTAP. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NetApp from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetApp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NetApp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NetApp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,119,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,218. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.25 and a 200-day moving average of $56.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. NetApp has a 12-month low of $44.55 and a 12-month high of $78.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 95.04%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In other NetApp news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $173,061.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,284 shares of company stock worth $333,743 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 485,922 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,249,000 after purchasing an additional 62,247 shares during the period. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

