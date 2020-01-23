Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th.

Navios Maritime Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 20.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners to earn $6.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Navios Maritime Partners stock opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.62. Navios Maritime Partners has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $168.27 million, a PE ratio of 301.15 and a beta of 1.84.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.33. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $63.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.07 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

