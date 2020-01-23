National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Loop Capital to $41.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of National Vision from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of National Vision in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

EYE opened at $35.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. National Vision has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $35.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 318.57 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.85.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. National Vision had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $431.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick R. Moore sold 69,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $2,239,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas V. Taylor bought 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $99,599.90. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

