National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

National Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 33.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. National Bank has a payout ratio of 34.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect National Bank to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $36.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.10. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.06. National Bank has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $38.92.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $77.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.37 million. National Bank had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that National Bank will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens upgraded shares of National Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

