National Bank Financial Trims Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Target Price to C$40.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$52.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Spin Master currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$43.10.

Shares of TSE TOY traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$34.03. The company had a trading volume of 87,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,773. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a PE ratio of 38.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53. Spin Master has a one year low of C$29.99 and a one year high of C$46.61.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C($0.42). The firm had revenue of C$723.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$845.16 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Spin Master will post 1.6900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

