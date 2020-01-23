NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) CEO R Bradley Gray Sells 20,000 Shares

NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) CEO R Bradley Gray sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $599,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,799.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NanoString Technologies stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.60. 312,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.15. NanoString Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $34.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.80.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.10). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 72.30% and a negative return on equity of 118.32%. The company had revenue of $30.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 36.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 399.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 515,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 412,573 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 12.2% during the third quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 103,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NanoString Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

