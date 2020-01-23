Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Trading Down 1.9%

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI) dropped 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.52, approximately 48,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 122,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.50. The firm has a market cap of $31.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.27.

About Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp., through its subsidiary, Nanalysis Corp., operates as an industrial technology company. The company engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of magnetic resonance analyzers for the pharmaceutical, biotech, chemical, security, food, and education industries. Its products include NMReady-60PRO, a dual-channel nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometer for multinuclear academic, research, and QA/QC inquires; NMReady-60e that allows students to acquire NMR data on their own samples and process these results during the lab; AUTOsample-60, a top mounting autosampler; NMReady-flow NMR flow cell kits; NMReady-CONNECT spectrometer that provides data about an instrument's performance and allows the user to setup, launch, and monitor spectroscopy experiments; and NMR accessories.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nanalysis Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanalysis Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.