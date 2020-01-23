MSB Financial (NASDAQ:MSBF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.72

MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.72 and traded as high as $17.55. MSB Financial shares last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 1,946 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.18 million, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.22.
MSB Financial (NASDAQ:MSBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. MSB Financial had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $4.54 million during the quarter.
MSB Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSBF)
MSB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Millington Bank that provides various banking products and services in New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts; savings accounts, such as regular passbook, statement, money market, and club accounts, as well as six-level tiered savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and fixed or variable rate individual retirement accounts.
Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for MSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.