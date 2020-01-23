Morgan Stanley Upgrades Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) to Equal Weight

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $2.18 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NTGN. Mizuho dropped their target price on Neon Therapeutics from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America lowered Neon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Neon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.74.

Neon Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 16,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. Neon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that Neon Therapeutics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Gaynor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $27,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 201,822 shares in the company, valued at $276,496.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 38.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Neon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 10.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

