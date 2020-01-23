Morgan Stanley Raises Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $125.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.55% from the company’s previous close.

TXN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.37.

TXN stock opened at $130.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.21. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $94.81 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The company has a market cap of $122.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 58.00%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,245,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Texas Instruments by 457.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 948,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,608,000 after buying an additional 778,539 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,456,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,230,000 after buying an additional 666,577 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Texas Instruments by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,386,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,626,000 after buying an additional 419,738 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 17,054.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 370,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,845,000 after buying an additional 368,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

