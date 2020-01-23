Morgan Stanley Increases Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $270.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.15.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,585,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,547,840. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.65 and a 200-day moving average of $194.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $628.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook has a 12-month low of $142.52 and a 12-month high of $222.38.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.67, for a total value of $23,571,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total transaction of $1,093,489.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 914,700 shares of company stock valued at $174,758,883. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after buying an additional 627,442 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,325,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,482,591,000 after acquiring an additional 218,150 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $929,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,127 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,189,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,001,600,000 after acquiring an additional 194,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,546,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $809,716,000 after acquiring an additional 164,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

