Morgan Stanley Boosts The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target to $61.00

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KO. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.53.

NYSE KO traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $57.65. 5,288,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,945,093. The Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.95. The stock has a market cap of $244.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.42.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,741.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,289 shares of company stock worth $8,113,175. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,112,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,499,000 after purchasing an additional 386,299 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 36,675 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,200,000 after purchasing an additional 261,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1,805.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 12,438 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

