Morgan Stanley Boosts The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target to $61.00

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KO. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.53.
NYSE KO traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $57.65. 5,288,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,945,093. The Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.95. The stock has a market cap of $244.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.42.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,112,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,499,000 after purchasing an additional 386,299 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 36,675 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,200,000 after purchasing an additional 261,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1,805.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 12,438 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About The Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
