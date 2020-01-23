Morgan Stanley Boosts Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target to $119.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ETR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on Entergy from $109.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Entergy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Entergy from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Entergy from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.73.

NYSE:ETR traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,242,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.73. Entergy has a 12-month low of $85.97 and a 12-month high of $130.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 7.38%. Entergy’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Entergy by 14.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Entergy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Entergy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 1.7% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Entergy by 3.6% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

