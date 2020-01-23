More Coin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $105.00 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One More Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0316 or 0.00000377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, More Coin has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. More Coin has a total market cap of $63,298.00 and $105.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.17 or 0.03398102 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011905 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00203204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029160 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00125737 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live

Buying and Selling More Coin

More Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

