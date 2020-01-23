Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Holdings Trimmed by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $257.01. 35,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,420. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $153.56 and a 12-month high of $258.49. The company has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 270.17%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 20,784 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $4,532,159.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,871,566.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total transaction of $2,017,076.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,683,312.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,013 shares of company stock valued at $7,353,939. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.18.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

