Montecito Bank & Trust Raises Stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMJ. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 22.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 269.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Shares of AMJ opened at $21.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.74. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $26.28.

